One person dead in Surrey apartment fire, police

The RCMP is currently trying to determine the cause of a deadly apartment fire in Surrey, which occurred on Saturday morning.

According to a release from Surrey RCMP, authorities received a report of an apartment fire in the 13300 Block of 104th Avenue, in the Whalley area of Surrey.

RCMP states that Surrey Fire Service were the first to respond. Upon entering the premises and extinguishing the fire, they found one deceased person inside.

At 8:23 am, Surrey Fire Service notified Surrey RCMP of the incident.

“The investigation is currently underway, in its early stages, and Surrey RCMP Officers are canvassing for witnesses in the area,” states the release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and quote file number 2023-38231. For anonymous reports, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.