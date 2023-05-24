Transit users in Surrey will want to pack their patience for the morning commute because TransLink just announced that reduced service due to track maintenance is around the corner.

On Wednesday, May 24, TransLink shared that essential track maintenance would temporarily reduce Expo Line service for six weeks. The work only affects Expo Line users travelling to Surrey, and the Canada Line and Millennium Line will also be unaffected during this work.

Between June 3 to July 18, two 30-year-old track switches, which are essential components that allow trains to be rerouted to different tracks are being replaced, said TransLink.

Between Scott Road and King George stations, trains will only be able to travel on one side of the tracks, slowing service and reducing the overall number of trains that can travel through the area during the maintenance work.

If possible, customers in Surrey are asked to use Scott Road Station because it will have the most frequent SkyTrain service in the area.

Surrey customers are encouraged to “plan for at least 20 minutes of extra travel time” and to prepare for crowding on trains and platforms during rush hour.

During the maintenance work, not all trains travelling toward Surrey will reach King George Station and many will have reduced service:

Some trains will terminate at Scott Road Station . (Station will operate with near-normal peak service, but some trains stopping are likely to reach maximum capacity.)

. (Station will operate with near-normal peak service, but some trains stopping are likely to reach maximum capacity.) Some trains will terminate at Gateway Station . (Station will operate with 66% of usual peak service.)

. (Station will operate with 66% of usual peak service.) Some trains will terminate at Surrey Central Station . (Station will operate with 50% of usual peak service.)

. (Station will operate with 50% of usual peak service.) Some trains will continue to King George Station as normal. (Station will operate with 33% of usual peak service.)

Be sure to watch the station platform screens to make sure you’re getting on the right train, and there will be additional SkyTrain staff on-site to help customers at affected stations.