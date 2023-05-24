BC Ferries announcer has hilarious message for dragon on deck (VIDEOS)

A BC Ferries announcer had to make an announcement they probably never thought they’d have to make, thanks to a dragon that was on deck.

A viral video on TikTok shows a large truck with a dragon at the front breathing fire that caught the announcer’s attention due to safety concerns.

It turns out that the beast was a firebreathing dragon, and that was a no-no.

In the video, the BC Ferries announcer over the PA says, “May I have your attention, please?”

She continues, “Uhh… The… oversized vehicle with the dragon, can you please stop with the fire?”

Her comment evokes laughter from people near the camera.

The video features a caption that says, “Leave it to bc ferries to Ruin the fun.”

Megasaurus is the dragon’s name from a group called Straight Up Racing, which posted its own video to Instagram.

“A two ferry boat wait at BC Ferries, and the guys decided to give the passengers a little entertainment with Megasuraus to pass the time,” wrote Straight Up Racing on Instagram.

According to the Instagram video, the BC Ferries announcer was just doing their job telling the dragon to stop breathing fire.

“A ferry worker came up and said, ‘That was awesome but my boss told me I had to tell you to stop, but I had to take pictures first.'”

Most people were thrilled about the dragon based on the comments.

“Oh man i wish we were on the same boat as you guys.. thats so awesome,” said one response on Instagram.