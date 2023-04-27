Teen sentenced in Cloverdale schoolyard assault almost a year later

A teenager has learned their fate this week in a high-profile bullying investigation in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood nearly a year ago.

The case sparked widespread community outrage after the disturbing swarming and attack on a teenage girl near Hillcrest Elementary School was filmed and shared online in May.

In the video, the group of youths hit the girl several times and forced her to kiss their shoes. One of the aggressors filmed the attack which then went viral. A family member said in addition to suffering a concussion, a bloody nose, and other injuries, that the incident left the teen with “traumatic emotional and mental trauma.”

At one point in the video, the victim is heard saying “I’m sorry I didn’t know.”

Daily Hive has chosen not to publish the video due to its graphic nature.

Three people were arrested and charged in connection to the attack. As all three people are under 18, we cannot name them as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that the third and final person to be held responsible in this case was sentenced on Tuesday.

The person pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge.

Another youth received a similar sentence earlier this year during the trial.

However, the first youth was sentenced to time served after receiving credit for 161 days in custody pre-sentence and was placed on an intensive support and supervision order for 18 months. That sentence was handed down on January 11.

An online fundraiser for the victim has reached more than $9,000, three times the amount the organizer had asked for to provide support for the teen and her family. As well as replace the items which were taken during the attack.

Several rallies have also been held in support of the teen, with many attendees calling for more anti-bullying initiatives and support for victims in these cases to ensure nothing like this happens again.

With files from Megan Devlin