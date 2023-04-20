Surrey man found bleeding from his head in front of Richmond restaurant

The area of the incident. (Google Maps)

A man from Surrey was found bleeding from his head in front of a Richmond restaurant, and police are looking for answers.

Richmond RCMP put out a request for information from the public “who may be able to explain” what happened to someone who was found in medical distress along the 8900 block of No. 3 Road last month.

The situation unfolded shortly after midnight on Monday, March 20.

On March 20, officers attended outside a restaurant near the intersection of No.3 Road and Francis Road after a man was found bleeding from the head, disoriented and confused.

Richmond RCMP says the bleeding man was a 56-year-old Surrey resident, and he was subsequently transported to the hospital by Emergency Health Services.

He remained in the hospital “for some time.”

Now, the RCMP believes some foul play might be involved, and it doesn’t help that the man’s recollection of events isn’t very clear.

“An extensive investigation by our Front-line officers and members of our General Investigation Section remains on-going, and it now appears the man may have been assaulted by someone using a blunt object,” said Richmond RCMP Corporal Ian Henderson.

“The man’s recollection of what happened March 20th seems fragmented at best, so we need witnesses to come forward with more information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-12-12, quoting file number 2023-8474.

Anonymous reports can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.