Surrey RCMP says it’s made more arrests connected to an assault in a schoolyard that left a teen girl with broken bones, bloody scrapes, and a concussion.

The girl was chased and attacked by a group of other teens on May 7, and the ordeal was filmed by one of the aggressors. During the assault, the group of youths hit the girl several times and forced her to kiss their shoes.

Surrey RCMP now says it’s made three arrests in connection with the incident. All three suspects are minors themselves, and all have been released from custody on conditions.

No charges have been laid yet, but investigators will submit a report to Crown Counsel recommending charges against all three.

A GoFundMe has been organized by the victim’s aunt to replace her items that were broken and pay for counselling to recover from the assault. So far, more than $7,000 has been raised.

A drive-through rally in support of the victim happened in Cloverdale on Sunday, after her story touched a nerve in the community. Attendees brought signs encouraging others to stand up against bullying.