Brazen thieves make off with bronze statue from Surrey church (VIDEO)

Claire Fenton
Jul 20 2022, 11:58 pm
Surrey church statue/Surrey RCMP

A church community in Surrey is left heartbroken after their beloved statue was stolen last week, and mounties are hoping a video will help identify the suspects.

The life-sized statue of St. Andrew Kim, the first Korean Catholic priest, was taken from outside the church in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood near 102nd Avenue and 161st Street.

A video provided by the Surrey RCMP shows two people taking the bronze piece from the property with a dolly, before loading it into a white coloured camper van.

A photo of the St. Andrew Kim statue which is made out of bronze and is about two metres tall.

Statue stolen from church/Surrey RCMP

It happened just after 4:30 am, RCMP say.

“A theft of this nature goes beyond the monetary value, the statue has sentimental significance to the St Andrew Kim Parish,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said.

Anyone who may have information on this theft is urged to contact Surrey RCMP.

