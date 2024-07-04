Surrey Board of Trade head to leave organization after 31 years

After 18 years, Anita Huberman will be leaving her role as the president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT), the major entity that advocates for business and economic interests in the South of Fraser.

She has spent 31 years with the organization, having served in a range of roles before becoming its leader.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be part of this esteemed city-building organization. I am incredibly proud of the leadership-oriented work my staff and I have accomplished over the past three decades to support and advocate for the business community,” said Huberman in her announcement today.

SBOT credits Huberman for expanding the organization’s government advocacy portfolio beyond taxes and employment to include social policy issues for a more holistic vision for the future of Surrey, including crime, transportation, environment, workforce development, and international trade.

Huberman says she will explore new opportunities in the next chapter of her career. Her last day with SBOT is August 30, 3024.

“Anita is a true champion of Surrey, the business community and the community at large. She lives and breathes this commitment — giving of her time and energy like few others to help make Surrey a better place to do business and a better place to call home,” said Rory Morgan, chair of the board of directors for SBOT.

Her departure also comes at a time of major change for SBOT, which is merging with the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce to become the Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade. Both existing boards will take part in the process of searching for a new president and CEO to lead the future expanded organization.

The 1918-founded Surrey Board of Trade represents 6,000 business members who employ over 60,000 employees, and the 1937-founded South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce has 500 members.

Also announced today was the appointment of Daniel Paquette by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade as the new director of World Trade Centre Vancouver. His responsibilities will focus on helping BC companies grow locally by selling internationally.

“We are very pleased to have Daniel join the team. He brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge that will help businesses across British Columbia tap into international markets, grow our economy, and create a more prosperous province,” said Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.