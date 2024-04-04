Former Vancouver Park Board general manager named Atira's new CEO

Atira Women’s Resource Society has named Donnie Rosa as its new permanent CEO, marking the latest major change in the embattled non-profit organization’s ongoing shakeup.

Rosa was the general manager of the Vancouver Park Board for about two and a half years, up until her sudden departure in May 2023. Since July 2023, Rosa has served as the executive director of community services for the Squamish Nation.

Rosa will begin her new role with Atira on April 22. She will replace Catherine Roome, who has been acting as the interim CEO since May 2023.

Roome stepped in following the departure of the previous longtime CEO, Jane Abbott, following pressure from the provincial government calling on Atira to change its leadership in light of a major conflict of interest and mismanagement scandal that spiralled into an overhaul of both Atira and the provincial crown corporation BC Housing.

“We’re incredibly happy to announce Donnie Rosa as the organization’s new permanent CEO after an extensive and national executive search,” said Michelle Yung, chair of Atira’s CEO selection committee and member of the board of directors, in a statement. “Donnie immediately stood out as a visionary leader with the track record and experience needed to lead Atira.”

For the role with the Squamish Nation, Rosa was responsible for land acquisition, community operations, Squamish Valley operations, community safety, Sen̓áḵw services, and planning and capital projects, including housing delivery and long-range capital planning.

Rosa will be joined by an executive team that includes Sarah McIntosh, following her promotion to Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Paul Plater, who is now the permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both the COO and CFO roles are newly created roles within Atira.

Additionally, Mamta Dhillon is the new executive director of people and culture.

“This is a great time to be joining Atira,” said Rosa. “Catherine, the board and all of the Atira staff have done amazing work over the last year. I’m honoured to continue this work, and I’m incredibly optimistic about the organization’s future. Make no mistake, Atira’s work is more essential than ever as a result of the overlapping crises we face in British Columbia, including housing, the poison drug supply, and a deteriorating security situation.”

Atira has been performing major structural reforms under provincial guidance.