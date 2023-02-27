Mischievous raccoon forces BC school to close for the day

Students at one elementary school in BC had the day off Monday for a very strange reason.

Staff at South Kelowna Elementary discovered they had a raccoon in the building, and it led to a rough start to the week after it became nearly impossible to catch.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools, conservation officers attempted to trap the raccoon, but it climbed up and placed itself between the ceiling tiles and ceiling.

Student’s families were later asked to keep their children home if they could this morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Students who could not stay home were transported to Canyon Falls Middle School by bus for the day.

In an update Monday afternoon, the school district confirmed the raccoon was removed from the school.

“Operations staff were able to gently guide the raccoon out of the ceiling space and out the open back door just before lunch today,” an email statement reads.

“Operations and custodial staff are now working to replace ceiling tiles and thoroughly clean the school to make sure it’s ready for learning as usual tomorrow.”

According to the province, raccoons are “not normally aggressive and rarely injure people.”

However, when they are threatened or scared, they can be dangerous.

“Remember that they’re wild animals and should be treated accordingly,” it reads on the provincial site.