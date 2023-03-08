A parking spot for your dog? Smart dog houses set to launch soon in Vancouver

One company is about to solve a widespread problem for pet owners in Vancouver. PetParker Canada wants to launch smart dog houses posted outside businesses where owners could safely and responsibly leave their dogs while running errands.

According to the City of Vancouver’s Animal Control Bylaws regarding tethering dogs, dogs owners are not supposed to “tie or fasten a dog to a fixed object by using a choke collar or choke chain or by tying a rope, chain, or cord directly around the dog’s neck.”

However, it’s not uncommon to see pet owners tie their dogs up outside of establishments like restaurants and grocery stores. For example, pet owners often tie up their dogs outside at my local cafe.

Without alternatives for pet owners, you’ll even see the occasional dog inside a coffee shop while a caffeine-delpeated, desperate owner scrambles to get a coffee as quickly as possible.

So these smart dog houses could be a great solution.

It works a lot like renting a bike or scooter with your phone in that you access the kennel with a QR code. You can leave a dog inside for up to 30 minutes and the units are ventilated, temperature-controlled, and secure. And don’t worry about a dog getting “stuck” inside because the business they’re posted at will always have a key for emergencies.

Also, they’re free! According to the company’s FAQ, it expects “the use of most units will be completely free.”

The concept has been around for many years. A similar offering, DogSpot, is operational in several US cities. PetParker was founded in 2018 by an engineer in São Paulo, Brazil.

According to the company’s website, it is signing up businesses in Vancouver for a summer 2023 launch.

Daily Hive contacted PetParker to learn more and will update this story.