Surrey RCMP officers issued 41 speeding tickets in two hours near Port Kells Park

Surrey RCMP officials are reminding the public to drive safely and slow down after a crazy day for traffic officers that resulted in handing out 41 tickets over a two-hour period.

RCMP Traffic Services were assisting ICBC with speed enforcement in a 30 km/h zone near Port Kells Park on August 12.

The RCMP points out that this area is frequented by families and children.

Police were only in the area for two hours, and in that short period of time, they handed out 41 violation tickets.

One impaired driver was taken off the street through a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, along with a 30-day vehicle impound.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep members of our community safe,” said Surrey RCMP Sgt. David Chu in a statement.

Surrey RCMP are urging the public to obey posted speed limits.