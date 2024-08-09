What we know about this $175M superyacht spotted in Vancouver

Photo of the superyacht taken from The Stack. (demonio604/Reddit)

A superyacht has been spotted in Vancouver, and if you’ve seen it and have had questions, we’ve got some answers.

Redditor demonio64 posted a photo of the superyacht on the Vancouver subreddit, leading to a flurry of comments and responses.

According to the Redditor, the superyacht showed up today and was still docked at the Chevron Barge at around noon on Friday, August 9.

The Nantucket Current once posted an article about the Viva, the same superyacht spotted at the Chevron barge, based on the text at the rear of the ship. It’s a nearly brand-new superyacht built in 2022 and worth $175 million.

Superyachttimes says that the superyacht is 94 m long and that Feadship built it in the Netherlands.

“Viva has a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. She is powered by 2 MTU engines, which give her a top speed of 20 [knots],” Superyachttimes says.

According to Superyachttimes, it’s also apparently among the top 100 largest superyachts in the world, ranked #98.

One Redditor estimated how much it would cost to refuel a superyacht like this.

“I worked at this barge, it costs approximately [$18,000] to fill up something like this,” they said.

This isn’t the first time an expensive superyacht has been spotted in Vancouver, and it won’t be the last.

In June 2022, we reported on a superyacht owned by Dennis Washington that showed up in North Van. That superyacht was even fancier than the Viva and valued at around $250 million.

Superyacthttimes suggests that the Viva is owned by Frank Fertitta, who is the CEO of Station Casinos. We’ve reached out to Station Casinos for comment.