If you’ve recently travelled via the SeaBus or spent any time in Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver, you might have been wondering about the superyacht parked in the water.

The 100-metre superyacht in question belongs to a US billionaire named Dennis Washington.

Daily Hive wrote a story about the superyacht back in 2020 just after a global pandemic was declared. It was anchored up in Lonsdale Quay for repairs and its travel to Canada was considered essential at the time, according to the owner.

The organization behind the superyacht is The Washington Companies, a group of privately held companies with HQs across the US and western Canada. According to the website, the primary aim of the company is providing “equipment, technology, service, and special expertise” that aid customers “to operate more efficiently and more profitably.”

Washington is the man behind The Washington Companies and the superyacht, and he has a net worth of approximately $6.2 billion in 2022 according to Forbes. Along with The Washington Companies, he also founded Montana Rail Link and Aviation Partners.

And his superyacht is worth around $250 million, according to Forbes.

Boat International — a publication hailing itself as the “global authority in superyachting” — says that Washington prefers to rebuild yachts instead of buying new ones.

Souping up the Attessa IV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Farley (@gwenfarley)

The superyacht that can be seen at Lonsdale Quay is called the Attessa IV. According to Boat International, it was originally built in Japan in the late ’90s and a rebuild began in the mid-2000s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Yacht Design (@dianayachtdesign)

Washington wanted to completely overhaul the Attessa IV, including a new bow, stern, foredeck, spa, superstructure shape, helipad, and a brand new interior layout with new crew areas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taty 🇺🇦 (@tatyana_80)

Boat International says that “the yacht originally had a large karaoke bar, 15 owner and guest cabins, and room for 21 crew in rather packed conditions.”

The superyacht even features its own cinema and it’s incredible.

Daily Hive has reached out to The Washington Companies for comment.