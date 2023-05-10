With Vancouver’s recent bylaw change allowing permanent patio spaces to be installed at breweries, restaurants, and bars around the city, one East Van spot has taken full advantage of the new development.

Superflux Beer Company officially unveiled its highly anticipated new patio space this week, just in time for the heatwave in the coming days.

The 67-seat, 780-square-foot permanent patio is situated alongside the side of the brewery at 505 Clark Drive, and is fully covered with group-friendly picnic tables and propane heaters for cooler nights.

“We’re so excited to finally offer a permanent patio for guests to park themselves all summer long and enjoy cold beers with us,” says Adam Henderson, co-founder and president of Superflux Beer Company. “When we first got our hands on this building, we didn’t even think about having a patio because the bylaws didn’t allow it but during COVID temporary and permanent patios got another chance.”

The Temporary Expanded Service Area (TESA) authorization was developed during the pandemic as a way to allow businesses to continue to operate amidst restrictions on indoor dining.

While some patios under this program are temporary, some have become permanent spaces, including Superflux’s.

The brewery’s new patio space comes just in time for its many summer events, too, including Industry Nights on Mondays, Tequila Tuesdays, and the return of its popular boozy soft serve offerings.

Superflux Beer Company

Address: 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Instagram