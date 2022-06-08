Heartwarming news for immigrants — Canada has announced it will allow parents and grandparents of citizens and permanent residents to stay in the country for five years (maybe even seven!) per visit under the “super visa” program.

The super visa program was launched in 2011 to reunite immigrants who meet a certain income level with their parents and grandparents.

It’s a ten-year multiple-entry visa that allows for a stay for up to two years per entry. Every two years, the visa holder must leave the country and can return to Canada to continue living with their children.

While a regular multiple-entry visit visa has a 10-year validity period, too, it permits visitors to remain in the country for no more than six months per trip.

Thousands of Canadians obtain super visas for their parents and grandparents each year. It allows for easier family reunification but complicates things for people who want to make Canada a primary or secondary home for their parents.

Applicants must get medical coverage for their family members from a Canadian insurance company. Leaving and returning to the country as frequently as two years can also take a financial, physical, and emotional toll on families of immigrants.