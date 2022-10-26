Sunwing adds new carry-on baggage fee for all travellers

Sunwing travellers bringing extra in-cabin baggage will have to pay more for it.

Effective as of this week, the airline has added a new “adjustments to baggage fees” policy and is now charging $25 each way (tax included) for additional carry-on luggage.

Personal items are still included with the traveller’s airfare.

Sunwing considers purses, handbags, messenger bags, briefcases, laptop bags, camera bags, and small backpacks or duffel bags as personal items.

The airline says larger backpacks and small suitcases are considered carry-on baggage.

Specifically, Sunwing says carry-on items cannot exceed 11 lbs (5 kgs) and can’t be larger than 23 cm x 40 cm x 51 cm.

The airline says the adjustments to baggage fees are to “support the airline’s continued low-cost structure.” Sunwing says it is Canada’s “preferred choice” for sunny destination travel and that it is “committed to making travel more affordable for our valued customers like you.” The airline says it has removed “unnecessary upfront costs” to ensure travellers only pay for the services customers want and need, with the option to purchase extras or add-ons.

Sunwing says that infant travel baggage — car seats, strollers, and diaper bags — won’t cause additional fees.

Sporting equipment (golf clubs, surfboards, bicycles, etc) will be subject to the new $25 fee.

Since the summertime baggage chaos that was persistent across the country’s aeronautical sector, airlines have been getting stricter about enforcing luggage size restrictions.

It’s also a profitable way for airlines to pull in extra money.

Traditionally, ultra-low-cost airlines are the most aggressive when it comes to baggage fees.