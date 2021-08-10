Six must-visit Fraser Valley farms to get epic sunflower photos

Written for Daily Hive by Codi Lynn, a lifestyle motherhood blogger located in BC’s Fraser Valley. She has a passion for supporting local and sharing the best of the Valley as she explores with her family.

Flower festivals are in full swing and I can’t get enough of the photos popping up on my Instagram feed. While some festivals carry a large variety of flowers, many focus on the sunflower festivals where you can walk through paths completely immersing yourself in nature. Truly breathtaking.

There’s more to the festivals than just the picture-perfect Instagram photos, the work put into each of these farms to create a truly magical experience is undeniable. From the last frost (and I am sure even earlier) these farmers are working tirelessly to bring beauty across the valley. This year I am so thankful that we can get outside and support these local businesses.

Creating those beautiful Instagram shots, sharing and tagging these businesses means more than you know so don’t forget to click through to their websites, discover their social channels and share the social love.

Here are six sunflower festivals, each bringing you a unique experience from the next.

Farmer Jesse started three years ago and each year his farm has evolved, bringing more and more flower varieties each year with the back of the property being a seemingly endless pathway of both yellow and red sunflowers. I bet you won’t make it past the rows of Dahlias, Snapdragons, Strawflower and Zinnia’s without taking a photo first.



This is the perfect stop on your way to Cultus Lake from the city, whether it’s earlier in the day before the beach or if you come by later for sunset, truly the most magical time. Don’t forget to make time for their lawn games, grab a bag of kettle corn and don’t leave empty handed; small, medium, and large bouquets can be purchased and are cut fresh and arranged for you on your way out.



General Admission Tickets: $10 (kettle corn + bouquets for an additional cost), kids under 10 are free.

The OG flower festival of the valley. Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is located just off of Highway 1 right as you enter the City of Chilliwack. It’s a must visit for their mountain drop background and the abundance of sunflowers to be seen.



Hop on a swing and relax as you take in the views of Sunflowers, Dahlias, Gladiolas and more! Each year they bring something new to the festival, you’ll have to stop by and see what else they have this year.



General Admission Weekend Tickets: $22.25, Child 3-12, Senior, Person with a Disability Admission: $15, Child 0-2 free

Taves Farms has been welcoming families for generations, most commonly known as the Apple Barn during fall, Taves Farms also has the picture-perfect Sunflower path.



I recently visited for their Sip + Stroll, which is located at Taves Estate Cidery on Taves Farms, the night included a hayride, sips at the cider trying out a hard cider fight, petting their baby goats, strolling through the sunflower path at sunset and finishing the night picking sunflowers from their u-pick path. We even found a chair along the path that makes for a great pic for the ‘gram.

If you are looking for a unique night out unlike any other, you have to take the time to visit Taves Family Farm for their Sip + Stroll experience.



Sip + Stroll is available on weekends only. Sunflower patch is open Thursday – Sundays

Looking for a sweet treat from a local bee farm, you are bound to find it from Campbell’s Honey Farm. The smell, as you enter the boutique store, will have you wanting to try all sorts of different flavoured honeys and honey wines.



Their sunflower path is located at the back of their property this year just past the fruit trees, there is no charge for visiting but I do recommend supporting the farm by trying something new at their boutique market store.



Cost: Free

I have yet to visit their Sunflower Festival this year but I have no doubt about it being anything short of engaging. Their social media page speaks for itself as they are always creating the most on-trend content, captivating us all.



You literally open a door into a field of flowers, creating a sense of wonder and leading you to gram-able photo opp after photo opp. This year they created their Secret Picnic tickets, which include food, drinks, a secret key to unlock your room in the sunflowers and more!



Secret Sunflower Picnic Tickets: $50 – $60 per person. General Admission tickets are also available.

New this year to the sunflower festivals but one that is making themselves known. Also located along the highway on your way into Chilliwack, we suggest making a round trip of festivals. Stop by Lakeland flowers, head towards Cultus Lake Flower fest and then loop back over to Chilliwack Sunflower Festival.



Capture an image from above from their sunflower viewpoint, you’ll be able to see acres on acres of sunflowers unlike anything else.



Each ticket comes with u-pick sunflowers, leaving you with a little something to bring home and brighten your days even after your visit.