Written for Daily Hive by Codi Lynn, Creative Wife & Joyful Worker, a lifestyle creator located in the Fraser Valley. She loves to share her passion for local business and adventure through Instagram and guest articles.

It’s that time of year again, when Instagram and TikTok become flooded with all the sunflower content! I’ve spent the last few days exploring the Fraser Valley and discovering all the places that you can capture those Sunflower photos.

Starting with the largest Sunflower Festival and moving down the list to large fields with props, sunflower strolls, sunflower lunches and smaller fields to satisfy that quick sunflower selfie.

We’ve got quite the list for you: Five totally different farms that offer activities for kids, locally-made food, and those perfect sunflower pictures for the ‘gram or videos for TikTok.

Here are the five best places to go in the Fraser Valley for those gorgeous reels, Instagram-worthy carousels, or paired to a trending TikTok sound. It’s all bound to make the best content.

This by far is the most extravagant of the group. You’ll want to plan to spend a few hours here, if not all day. They’ve set up the space so that each field leads you from one to the next and the next. One minute you are swinging in the sunflowers, then over to the dahlias sitting on a peddle bike, strolling through the giants gazing at their size, playing corn hole, grabbing a food truck bite to eat and then back into the field for everything else!

Located right off of Highway 1, you can easily find the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival. When walking onto the property you’ll likely have your breath taken away. Sunflowers on sunflowers on sunflower, right next to the most dahlias you’ll ever see. If you want flowers, this is the spot! Not to mention their mountain view backdrop is beyond stunning.

Cost: $7.00 – $15.00 (prices vary for age and weekend/weekday pricing)

Sunflowers everywhere! You will likely see them when driving along Highway 1 from Abbotsford to Chilliwack. Rows on rows of Sunflowers.

With the purchase of your tickets it included upick flowers. Come and enjoy all the photo opportunities along the front of the field and leave with your hands filled with fresh but blooms.

Cost: $10.50 (includes upick sunflowers)

There’s plenty more than just sunflowers at Taves Farms. Their Sunflower Patch is just one of many different ways you can spend your time at Taves Farms. If you are coming for a visit for the sunflowers you may also want to take advantage of their upick apples, upick goji berries and upick strawberries (depending on what is still in season).

They are also a popular destination for families with their Farmville petting area and play structures for the kids. You’ll find a large bouncy pillow, pedal karts, swing sets and more!

You can come just for the sunflowers, admiring the blooms, reading their plaques of sunflower fun facts, and searching for their hidden gnomes… or add on different activities like Farmville, the Taves Estate Cidery Sip /n Stroll and multiple different upick options. It’s a place you can spend the whole day exploring and enjoying.

Cost: $10.95 + (additional costs when adding more farm features)

This year Maan Farms is back with Picnic in the Petals and it is better than ever! Picnic in the Petals focuses on what Maan Farms does best, blending the natural beauty of the family farm with unforgettable experiences which highlight their delicious homemade food and drink offerings. Tell me you’ve tried their butter chicken samosas!

With multiple different food and drink options you are sure to leave with a happy belly and a camera full of the most picturesque moments as you enjoy an afternoon in the petals.

Cost: Prices vary based on food and drink selections.

If you’re in the mood for some delicious local honey or mead, stop by Campbell’s. Their store is filled with all sorts of honey themed products, one of my favourites is the lavender honey.

Campbell’s hosts many different events throughout the summer and fall that allows you to engage with friends and family on the patio with charcuterie, enjoy learning about bees through Open Hive Thursdays, participate in candle making classes and more.

Join one of their many different events and view the sunflowers or simply visit the store during open hours and walk to the sunflower field to capture some quick Instagram selfies.

Cost: Free to view the sunflower patch. Encouraged to shop at the store for the most delicious locally made honey + mead.