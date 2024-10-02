Summer McIntosh gets Trudeau tribute in Time100 list

From sponsorships to international glory, Summer McIntosh has had an incredible year — and it just got a little bit better.

On Wednesday, the Canadian swimming sensation was named to the Time100 Next list, which highlights 100 emerging leaders shaping the future in various fields, from sports to business and beyond.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote the tribute for the 18-year-old, highlighting her accomplishments in and out of the pool.

In his tribute, which features Sabrina Carpenter and Jaylen Brown, Trudeau praised McIntosh’s hard work and dedication, pointing to her early years of practice in her family’s pool.

He also noted that her performance in Paris wasn’t just about winning medals. Calling it the “Summer of Summer,” he highlighted how McIntosh’s success became a collective celebration for all Canadians.

McIntosh was Canada’s brightest Olympic star at the Paris 2024 Games, collecting three gold medals in the 200m and 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly. The Toronto native also finished with a silver medal in the 400m freestyle, one of the deepest races in the Games.

Here’s Trudeau’s full tribute from TIME:

Summer McIntosh’s parents used to heat up their backyard pool so she could swim during the cold Canadian winters. A decade later, their daughter is a superstar at age 18 and still warming up.

As one of Canada’s star athletes in Paris, Summer won four medals and became the only Canadian athlete to win three golds in a single Olympic Games. Her performances in the pool were remarkable as she brought our nation to its feet and inspired the new generation of Canadian swimmers to dream big. Summer and all of Team Canada made us proud as we continue to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and sporting excellence. It truly was the “Summer of Summer.” And while she’s come a long way from taking laps in her family pool to reaching the top of the Olympic podium—Summer ­McIntosh’s story is truly just getting started.