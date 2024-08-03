Summer McIntosh picks up third gold medal at Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh picked up her third gold medal in what has been an outstanding run at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

McIntosh entered the final 50m of the 200m medley trailing USA’s Kate Douglass but pulled off an epic comeback to win.

THREE gold medals for Summer McIntosh 🥇🥇🥇 Great come-from-behind win by Canada’s Olympic star pic.twitter.com/wQBwxBiMIn — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 3, 2024

McIntosh, who also won gold in the 200m butterfly and the 400m individual medley, finished with a time of 2:06.56 in today’s event. She’s won four medals at this year’s Games and also picked up a silver in the 400m freestyle event.

Though not on McIntosh’s end, there was some controversy in this one. The US appeared to have won both the silver and bronze, but after the race had concluded, it was announced that Alex Walsh was disqualified for an illegal turn from backstroke to breaststroke. As a result, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown was rewarded the bronze with a finishing time of 2:08.08.

Alex Walsh was disqualified for an illegal turn from backstroke to breaststroke. Cost her a bronze medal. That is brutal. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 3, 2024

Canadian Sydney Pickrem also participated in today’s 200-meter medley. She finished sixth place with a time of 2:09.74.

As for 17-year-old McIntosh, she is putting together an Olympic Games that will go down in history. While she still has some work to do, she has an opportunity to become the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time. That title currently belongs to another swimmer, Penny Oleksiak, who has an opportunity to pick up her eighth medal tomorrow in the women’s 4x100m relay.

Today’s win for McIntosh gives Canada its 15th medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Just moments before her event, Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun won silver and bronze, respectively, in the 100m butterfly.