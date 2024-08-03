Canada picks up two medals in men's 100m butterfly at Olympics

Canada won two medals in the men’s 100m butterfly today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Two Canadian athletes competed in the event, and they delivered outstanding performances. Josh Liendo won a silver medal with a time of 49.99 seconds, while Ilya Kharun grabbed bronze with a time of 50.45 seconds. Hungary’s Kristof Milak won gold with a time of 49.90.

Double the podium fun 🥈🥉 Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun both medal in the men’s 100m butterfly, with Liendo winning silver and Kharun taking bronze 🇨🇦#TeamCanada | #Paris2024 | @RC_Sports

pic.twitter.com/MW3HnDC3da — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 3, 2024

This is Liendo’s second Olympic Games, as he also competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 21-year-old failed to make it past the semi-finals in any individual events but recorded a fourth-place finish in the 4×100 freestyle relay, finishing just 0.60 seconds shy of a bronze medal.

With today’s result, Liendo becomes the first Black Canadian to win an Olympic swimming medal.

🇨🇦 Josh Liendo is the first Black Canadian to win an Olympic swimming medal. He told me growing up he had nobody to really look up to — because nobody looked like him. Game changer. History maker. Silver medal at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/N4rRvSDXS7 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 3, 2024

For Kharun, this is his first Olympic Games, but today’s bronze serves as his second medal. The 19-year-old was also able to pick up a bronze in the 200m butterfly on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever Canadian to pick up an Olympic medal in the event.

While winning two medals in the same event is a big deal for any country, it’s especially big for Canada. In doing so, Liendo and Kharun are the nation’s first double podium at the Olympic Summer Games since Montreal 1976.

With these two medals, Canada’s total at the Paris 2024 Olympics is now up to 14. Three of those are gold, two of which have been won by 17-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh. She will have an opportunity to pick up a third gold in the 200m individual medley and sit to get underway in just a few short minutes.