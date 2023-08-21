Top 10 things in BC this summer that aren't depressing AF (PHOTOS)

We know it’s been a rough summer.

But while BC may be in another state of emergency over a climate disaster, there has been some good news too.

We rounded up a list of 10 things that are sure to brighten your spirits, or at least give you a bit of a mental health break, during this challenging time.

1. We haven’t had to talk about Murder Hornets

It is an absolute weight off a lot of our minds knowing that progress to contain the invasive species formally known as the Murder Hornet has been successful. There has not been a sighting of the Northern Giant Hornet this summer in BC and Washington State. Hundreds of traps have been placed to completely eradicate the world’s largest hornets from our region, as they attack native bees and other insects and can cause extremely painful and potentially lethal stings to humans. Way to go!

2. Scientists made a major breakthrough in breast cancer treatments

UBC researchers have discovered that some breast cancer patients won’t need to undergo radiation. Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the study found that the new approach helps some people with stage 1 avoid the negative side effects of radiation, as surgery and endocrine therapy can be just as effective. Read more here.

3. You can “borrow” a puppy from the library

Dogs are often the trick to turning a frown upside down, and while your current teeny tiny $2,000 apartment probably won’t allow you to own one, you can still take a dog for a walk thanks to an initiative from the Vancouver Public Library. The Canine Library coming up on September 9, and you can learn more about it here.

4. You can have fun for free

We know it’s pricey out there. Luckily there are a ton of free events and things to do in Metro Vancouver this summer, and one of our favourites happens to be a good old-fashioned drive-in movie. Every Wednesday until August 30, you can head to the parking lot in Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre and catch a film after the sun goes down. This week, you can catch Tom Cruise’s return to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick. It’s also a great option if you have people in your family impacted by the current air quality in the region, as you can stay inside your vehicle and avoid the smog. Check out the full list of movies here.

5. A beloved bakery isn’t closing after all

With all the restaurant closures we see these days, it’s incredibly refreshing to highlight a business that is able to keep its doors open despite a few setbacks. In late July, a beloved neighbourhood bakery in the Burnaby Heights area shared it would be closing after more than 60 years. But Daily Hive Dished has learned that while the current owner has chosen to retire, The Valley Bakery will continue to operate under new management. Great news for fans of European-style baked goods.

6. You have another BC Ferries-free option to get to Vancouver Island

Okay, it was a bit of a rocky start, but it appears the new ferry service between the mainland and the island is finally in full swing – and that means good news for BC Ferries’ passengers who have been frustrated by the ongoing issues and reservation changes this summer. Hullo Ferries promises to be an integral part of the South Coast’s transportation network and offers four sailings per day, offering high-speed service between Nanaimo and Vancouver for a fraction of the cost of taking a plane. After the soft launch, expect more service to kick off at the end of the month and increase Hullo Ferries’ capacity to 2,800 passengers per day.

7. You can read this 91-year-old book after someone finally returned it

If you have been on the waitlist to borrow Mrs. McConaghy’s Money from the Vancouver Public Library, you are in luck. The play, published in 1932, was borrowed by someone in 1937 and only recently returned. Thankfully, the VPL removed its library fines for overdue books last year, maybe prompting the person who had this at home for 86 years to finally bring it back. Or maybe it took them a long time to finish it. No judgment here; we are still trying to get through Macbeth from our high school days.

8. Looking to marry a millionaire? Vancouver is a great place to do it, apparently

Three Canadian cities have ranked among the top places in the world and North America to find an eligible millionaire to date, according to the dating site Seeking.com. While Toronto took the top spot in the country, Vancouver is still ranked second, meaning your chances of finding a lover who happens to have a lot of dough is still pretty good!

9. A BC teen competed against celebrity drag queens and won

A 13-year-old from BC had the audience roaring excitedly after they gave an unbelievable lip-sync performance during Ru Paul’s Drag Race Werq The World show in Vancouver and won. Out of drag, Charlotte Couture goes by Sadyz MacLeod. They told Daily Hive when they were invited up to lip-sync, they were filled with joy but “didn’t feel that nervous.”

Well, clearly, they weren’t since they totally brought the house down, and even their competition, Beth, from season 15 of the popular show, conceded they “werked” it the best. Watch the whole performance here.

10. The community has come together to help wildfire victims

Mr. Rogers’ advice to “look for the helpers” in a time of crisis has comforted us throughout many recent tragedies. Well, why just look when you can be a helper yourself? The McDougall Creek wildfire has led to an emergency in West Kelowna and forced thousands of people from their homes. Thankfully, there are no reports of any deaths. But as of Monday, dozens of properties have been lost. For those who have lost everything, there are ways you can offer a helping hand from afar. We’ve rounded up the charity organizations to support those in that area, as well as other spots that are currently hard-hit by this crisis. If you can’t spare the cash, consider volunteering, or at the very least, stay out of the firefighters’ way as they try and get a handle on the blaze and maybe keep your complaints about the smoke impacting your daily run to yourself.

What moments have been cheering you up lately? Let us know in the comments below.