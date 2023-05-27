NewsCrime

Police search for missing 23-year-old who never made it home from the club

Police search for missing 23-year-old who never made it home from the club
Vancouver Police has issued another alert about a missing young man just days after a high-profile case about another missing person ended in tragedy.

According to VPD, 23-year-old Suleiman Khawar was last seen May 25 while at Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow in Downtown Vancouver.

“At around midnight, he told his family he was on his way home, but he did not show,” said police, and Suleiman’s family is very concerned for his well-being.

Suleiman is described by police as South Asian, six feet tall, with a slim build. He has short, black hair and a black beard with a mustache.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue button-down shirt over a white t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking that anyone who saw Suleiman in Vancouver’s downtown core on Thursday night and early Friday morning, or if anyone has information about where he is, to contact VPD’s Missing Persons Unit.

The alert comes one week after missing 36-year-old Irshaad Ikbal was found dead in False Creek after being separated from his group of friends during a night out in Vancouver.

