Vancouver Police has issued another alert about a missing young man just days after a high-profile case about another missing person ended in tragedy.

According to VPD, 23-year-old Suleiman Khawar was last seen May 25 while at Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow in Downtown Vancouver.

“At around midnight, he told his family he was on his way home, but he did not show,” said police, and Suleiman’s family is very concerned for his well-being.

MISSING PERSON IN THE VANCOUVER AREA! SULEIMAN KHAWAR LAST HEARD FROM IN COAL HARBOR AREA AT 12H03 AM ON FRIDAY MAY 26TH (THURSDAY NIGHT) 23 YEAR OLD MALE, 6” TALL, APPROX 180 LBS. DARK BROWN HAIR & EYES. LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK JEANS, WHITE TSHIRT, DENIM SHIRT OVER TSHIRT pic.twitter.com/XDkXfFjTSL — natalia (@vegetableartist) May 27, 2023

Suleiman is described by police as South Asian, six feet tall, with a slim build. He has short, black hair and a black beard with a mustache.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue button-down shirt over a white t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

URGENT: MISSING PERSON ALERT

Please help us find Suleiman Khawar! Last seen in downtown Vancouver, BC. Please RT and spread the word! If you have any information, contact contact the Vancouver Police Department at 6047173321 pic.twitter.com/4pZAfmIGDF — Omran Safi (@Omran_Safi) May 27, 2023

Police are asking that anyone who saw Suleiman in Vancouver’s downtown core on Thursday night and early Friday morning, or if anyone has information about where he is, to contact VPD’s Missing Persons Unit.

The alert comes one week after missing 36-year-old Irshaad Ikbal was found dead in False Creek after being separated from his group of friends during a night out in Vancouver.