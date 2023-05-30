Search party going out today for man who went missing from downtown Vancouver

The family of a young man who didn’t make it home after a night out in Vancouver is rallying volunteers to help search for him Tuesday afternoon.

The search party for Suleiman Khawar has volunteers gather at Science World at 5:30 pm and being the search at 6 pm.

“Every hour and every minute counts,” his family wrote in a description of the event. “Friends and family have been searching all weekend and we are on the fifth day since he’s been missing.”

Vancouver police issued a missing person alert about 23-year-old Khawar over the weekend, just days after the body of another young man who went missing after a night out with friends was discovered in False Creek.

Police say Khawar was last seen May 25 at Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow in downtown Vancouver. He messaged his family around midnight to say he was heading home but never showed up.

Now, Khawar’s family says it’s received a report that he was seen walking southbound on Granville near Nelson Street at approximately 1:20 am May 26. The family plans to focus the search on the southern end of Granville Street, West Georgia Street, Pacific Boulevard, and the parks surrounding False Creek. They’ll also search Chinatown, Yaletown, Science World, East 1st Avenue, and Broadway.

Khawar is described as South Asian, about six feet tall and 180 pounds with dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans with a denim-style button-up over a white T-shirt.

Volunteers who would like to help with the search should gather at the Drs. James Till and Ernest McCulloch statue near Science World at 5:30 pm.