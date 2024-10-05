Suki’s Salons is the renowned hair salon pioneered by Tsukiko (Suki) Takagi, who sadly passed away at the end of September at the age of 85.

Many people know Suki’s Salons as the popular family-run Vancouver business that has been around for over 50 years. But not many people know the story behind the salon.

Her son, Ken Takagi, spoke with Daily Hive to share Suki’s moving story, including the hardships and adversity she faced when she started the salon in 1972.

Facing adversity opening Suki’s Salon

Suki’s Salon started in the seventies when Suki Takagi purchased a small hair salon known as Carousel.

“She purchased a small hair salon, which is exactly where our salon is right now, at 3157 Gamble Street, and it was called Carousel,” her son Ken said.

Takagi had strategically chosen that salon because of its ideal location and the experience of the four male hairdressers who worked there.

But things took an unexpected turn just one day after she bought the place.

“She bought the salon, and the next day, all four men walked out on it,” shared Ken. “One of them said they wouldn’t work for a woman, and one of them said they didn’t want to work for a Japanese woman.”

She soon encountered more issues establishing her business because of her gender after her landlord decided she wasn’t a “good risk.”

“The landlord, when the lease came up, said, ‘I don’t think you’re a good risk,’ and ‘I don’t see your husband around,'” Ken said.

“So, although she never paid the rent late, [the landlord] said, ‘I’m going to give the lease to someone else.'”

Takagi was forced to move to the corner of Granville Street and West 14th Avenue. The new building was a bigger space than the previous salon and forced her to grow her customer base.

Things soon took a turn for the better, and the salon’s original building went up for lease. Takagi bought the location and has grown her business there ever since.

Inspiring future generations

Since Takagi opened the first Suki’s Salon in South Granville in 1972, the business expanded to five salons in BC, including one in Victoria and one in South Surrey.

Ken Takagi shared that his mother’s experience fighting hardships to establish her business left a legacy beyond their family salon.

“She just thought, ‘There’s adversity ahead of me, and I have to overcome it, and therefore I must teach other people,'” he said.

Takagi’s dedication to the beauty industry culminated in her inspiring countless others to follow in her footsteps and set up their own hairdressing businesses.

According to Ken, one of his mother’s greatest successes was helping a woman establish her own business who would have “ended up on the street” if she hadn’t hired her.

“That person now owns a hair salon and is very successful and runs a hair salon that helps other people feed their families, send their kids to school, and live a good life,” he said.

Ken Takagi shared how immensely proud he is of all his mother was able to accomplish and the impact she had as a trailblazer in the beauty industry.

“My mom always tried to make the industry better and elevate the people around her,” he shared.

“Our role in life is to elevate the people around us, as well.”

With files from Amir Ali.