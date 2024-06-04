6 curly hair experts in Vancouver for your next cut

Anyone with curly hair knows it’s not just hair — it’s a lifestyle.
Curly hair deserves to be treated by a hairstylist who understands the beauty and pain of rocking textured hair.
Step into a Vancouver salon where curly hair is understood and celebrated. We’ve got a list of curly hair experts in Vancouver who are educated and specialize in cutting curls to perfection.
These stylists will not only give you a good cut but will also recommend the best ways to maintain your curls for healthier, longer hair.
Dawn Archer is a fan favourite among the curly-haired community in Metro Vancouver. With over 13 years of experience cutting curls, she truly knows her craft.
Understanding that every curl is unique, she tailors her approach to each client’s hair, focusing on what they naturally want to do and not what she wants their hair to do.
Book a consultation in advance as her services fill up quickly. Established clients receive a discounted rate with Archer.
Karyn RuDance is a curly hair and colour specialist in Vancouver. Her title as a Master Colour Technician through Wella established her as the go-to for breathing life into your coils.
Those with curly hair need to be extra cautious when dyeing or bleaching, as any damage can have lasting effects on the health and appearance of their curls.
RuDance’s dedication to her craft is evident in the beautiful haircuts and colours she creates for her clients, demonstrating her expertise and experience.
Lala, a trained hair stylist from Brazil, has brought her specialized skills to serve Vancouver’s curly-haired clientele.
With a passion for curly hair, Lala utilizes special techniques to cut curls, afros, and wavy hair. She is the resident curl expert at Kokopelli on Commercial Drive, with years of experience and a long list of happy clients.
Contact Kokopelli for her prices and availability for your next curly cut and colour.
Poppy Hair Salon on West 4th is home to multiple curly hair experts from which you can choose. Whether you’re seeking a specific cut, colour, or product expertise, Poppy has options for you.
Pick between Karianne, an expert in cutting and colouring, Catarina, a DevaCurl certified artist, or Josh, a stylist focused on the small details.
Check out the diverse talent here and pick an artist best suited for you.
Steven, the owner and founder of Crown Curls, is an artist who has devoted his entire career to the health, structure, and longevity of curls.
Every new client should reserve a New Client Booking, which includes a consultation, haircare education, and a hair detox. For an extra $10, new clients can add a curly cut to their booking.
Steven and his team are passionate about providing personalized care and ensuring each client leaves with vibrant, healthy curls.
Curly hair comes in various patterns, structures, and textures, from 3b to 4c. Alara Hair Solutions provides treatments for all hair textures, ranging from curly cuts to wig installations down to braiding and extensions. The team has you covered regardless of the service you require and the specific needs of your unique hair type.
Celebrity hairstylist Clara Amaguru, founder of Alara Hair Solutions, boasts a star-studded clientele, making her one of Vancouver’s most sought-after hairstylists in the film industry.
