6 curly hair experts in Vancouver for your next cut

Anyone with curly hair knows it’s not just hair — it’s a lifestyle.

Curly hair deserves to be treated by a hairstylist who understands the beauty and pain of rocking textured hair.

Step into a Vancouver salon where curly hair is understood and celebrated. We’ve got a list of curly hair experts in Vancouver who are educated and specialize in cutting curls to perfection.

These stylists will not only give you a good cut but will also recommend the best ways to maintain your curls for healthier, longer hair.

Dawn Archer is a fan favourite among the curly-haired community in Metro Vancouver. With over 13 years of experience cutting curls, she truly knows her craft.

Understanding that every curl is unique, she tailors her approach to each client’s hair, focusing on what they naturally want to do and not what she wants their hair to do.

Book a consultation in advance as her services fill up quickly. Established clients receive a discounted rate with Archer.