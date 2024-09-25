"Pioneer in the beauty industry": Community mourns death of Vancouver's Suki's Salons founder

Condolences are pouring in for Tsukiko (Suki) Takagi, the founder of Suki’s Salons, a popular and longstanding Vancouver business, who died over the weekend. Many are sharing their tributes to her legacy in the beauty industry.

Takagi opened the first Suki’s Salon in South Granville in 1972, and the business expanded to five salons in BC, including one in Victoria and one in South Surrey. The salon’s Instagram shared the news of her passing on Tuesday, followed by many offering support to her family and colleagues.

Among those sharing their regrets over her death is the Beauty Council, a professional association of those within the personal services industry, who called Takagi a “visionary” and a “pioneer” in the community.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Tsukiko (Suki) Takagi, founder of Suki’s Salons in Vancouver,” the council shared on social media.

“Suki was a visionary and a pioneer in the beauty industry, whose dedication and passion helped shape the salon landscape in our community. Her legacy will continue to inspire professionals across the industry for years to come,” it shared.

Adding, “On behalf of the BeautyCouncil, we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the entire Suki’s team.”

Takagi was originally from Tokyo and worked as an apprentice in Beverly Hills before moving with her husband and two sons to Vancouver.

Many took to Instagram to share that they were inspired by her story.

“So sorry for your loss. Meeting her in the salon where she shared her story with me was such an honour. She surely was a trailblazer,” one person said.

“My condolences to her family. I will miss you Suki. Vancouver will never be the same without you,” another shared.

Takagi has been recognized with several awards throughout her five decades in the industry, including the 2020 Nikkei Community & Business Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award in Vancouver.

Her cause of death has not been made public. She was 85 years old.