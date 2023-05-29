Man pleads guilty to all charges in North Vancouver library stabbing

A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault in connection with a mass stabbing at a North Vancouver library two years ago.

Yannick Bandaogo entered his guilty plea Monday at a law court in New Westminster, the BC Prosecution Service told Daily Hive. He’ll be in court again next month for sentencing.

Bandaogo was charged with murder in March 2021 after a mass stabbing at Lynn Valley Library. Six people were stabbed and one woman in her late 20s died of her injuries.

Bandaogo was taken to hospital from the scene to undergo surgery because of “self-inflicted wounds,” police told Daily Hive at the time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his grief in a statement at the time, saying his “heart is in North Vancouver.”