Stunning BC property for sale offers two homes at surprising price

A stunning property is available for sale on a remote BC island tucked away between Lions Bay and Langdale.

Located on Gambier Island, this 10.971-acre waterfront property is not only an unrivalled piece of land but also includes two homes.

The property is currently listed for $2,850,000, and considering it offers two homes with all the other amenities, that’s cheaper than some individual homes in Vancouver.

Listed by Elliot Funt, Engel & Völkers Vancouver, the property includes seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is a 30-minute boat ride from Horseshoe Bay and an hour from False Creek.

The listing also states that the new property owner would have “unparalleled privacy.”

Owning this property has other benefits, as it’s exempt from the BC speculation tax, vacancy tax, and foreign buyer ban.

Called a perfect summer getaway, the property includes waterfront views, a wine cellar, a greenhouse, and two enclosed garden areas.

Despite being tucked away in the woods, you won’t have to abandon the luxuries you might come to expect.

It’s hard to argue that this would be the perfect summer getaway.

The future owner would also get access to their own private dock.

According to Tourism Sunshine Coast, Gambier Island is the largest island in the Howe Sound. The island is home to just 100 permanent residents.

“There are no restaurants or grocery stores on the island. There may be occasional roadside vendors in the summer months, but visitors need to plan ahead to ensure they have adequate supplies,” the website states.

The most recent home stats suggest that the benchmark price for a detached home in Vancouver is $2,061,000. Considering you get two homes on a nearly 11-acre lot compared to Vancouver home prices and considering the relative proximity to Vancouver, the price for this Gambier Island property is a steal for those who can afford it.

