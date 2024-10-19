Stunning $25M BC home for sale offers panoramic mountain views

A luxury home tucked away on Whistler’s mountainside offers a living experience like no other.

Located at 5425 Stonebridge Drive, this stunning property listed by Engel & Völkers offers its future owner 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

It can all be yours if you have a cool $25,000,000 to spare.

The home is currently assessed at $19,381,000 and was last sold in 2017 for $17,500,000, according to Zealty.

Spanning 5.5 acres, this jaw-dropping estate contains three separate residences to ensure “an uncompromised living experience for family and guests.”

Each residence is the perfect blend of rustic elegance and modern amenities. The estate offers tall ceilings of curved timbers and soaring windows that provide unobstructed views of the Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.

The lower floor of the primary residence offers the ultimate escape from reality with a media room, gym, steam room and sauna.

The main bedroom in the primary residence also redefines luxury, with a double ensuite bathroom and two walk-in closets.

But the true magic of this deluxe cabin in the woods happens when you step outside.

The estate has 5,000 square feet of outdoor living space, which features a gorgeous landscaped lawn, an infinity pool, and a private hot tub.

If you’re ever looking for a luxury home, it’ll be hard to find a property more lavish than this one.