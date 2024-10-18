This new listing for sale takes going green to a whole other level.

Tucked away on over five private acres of Denman Island, this newly constructed Health Canada-approved facility is a standout opportunity for anyone with “high hopes” that they can break into the cannabis industry. Not only that, but the property has a gorgeous 3-bedroom cabin on the property too.

The 9,500-square-foot facility, completed in 2019, was built with over 4,500 square feet dedicated to cultivation and propagation. According to the listing, it offers a variety of potential uses, including food processing or other agricultural activities.

But it takes some green to make green — Colliers has listed the property at $2.495 million.

Though the facility received Health Canada approval, it has yet to commence formal operations, meaning no licenses are included with the sale. However, its hybrid commercial/greenhouse design makes it an ideal setup for controlled agricultural production.

Gated and secure, the site also includes an office building, which could potentially be converted into temporary staff housing. There’s additional space for greenhouse expansion on the property as well, giving it long-term flexibility for your canna- “biz.”

In addition to the facility, the property features a recently renovated 2,700-square-foot, three-bedroom home. It’s a picturesque spot, perfect for an owner-operator seeking privacy and comfort while overseeing operations. There’s also room for additional accommodation on-site if needed.

Denman Island, part of the Northern Gulf Islands chain, is known for its laid-back, community-focused lifestyle. Situated off the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, the island is accessible by ferry from nearby Buckley Bay.

Denman is a great destination for those seeking a quieter pace of life. While small, the island offers a rich array of natural beauty, a vibrant arts scene, and a tight-knit community of residents who value sustainable living.

It’s a rare opportunity in one of the most beautiful places in BC. Check out the full listing from Colliers at Unique Properties here.