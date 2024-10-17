Iconic Surrey home for sale gives future owner "direct beach access"

A luxury home in Surrey that its listing agency calls iconic, recently listed for sale, is the ideal summer property for the future owner.

1339 133A Street has been listed by Engel & Volkers for $3,299,900 and is assessed at $2,371,000.

Featuring six bedrooms and four bathrooms, the property gives you Vancouver Golden Mile vibes without the Golden Mile sale price. Engel & Volkers told Daily Hive the property offers “direct beach access.”

The Surrey home was first listed in July of this year but was terminated in September before being relisted for the same price.

According to the listing, the top floor of the 4,187-square-foot home has a “resort-like primary bedroom,” offering a “tranquil retreat.”

The listing also refers to the property as an “architectural masterpiece.”

Other touches include oversized windows, wide plank flooring, and a stunning kitchen. The large windows allow the space to be lit naturally while offering serene views of the nature surrounding the property.

The property also features a huge yard and a beautiful back deck, which the listing displays, and is equipped with patio furniture.

It has the look and feel of a luxury property in Vancouver for far under the price of a home in a neighbourhood like Point Grey.

The home is around a 10-minute drive from Crescent Beach.

Last week, Daily Hive Urbanized covered this property in Point Grey’s Golden Mile, another waterfront home. It ended up selling for $7,500,000 and features less space and fewer bedrooms and bathrooms.

If you are ever looking for a luxury home, listings like this highlight that you’ll get more bang for your buck in a city like Surrey than Vancouver.