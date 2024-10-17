NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Iconic Surrey home for sale gives future owner "direct beach access"

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 17 2024, 7:42 pm
Iconic Surrey home for sale gives future owner "direct beach access"
Engel & Volkers Vancouver

A luxury home in Surrey that its listing agency calls iconic, recently listed for sale, is the ideal summer property for the future owner.

1339 133A Street has been listed by Engel & Volkers for $3,299,900 and is assessed at $2,371,000.

Featuring six bedrooms and four bathrooms, the property gives you Vancouver Golden Mile vibes without the Golden Mile sale price. Engel & Volkers told Daily Hive the property offers “direct beach access.”

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

The Surrey home was first listed in July of this year but was terminated in September before being relisted for the same price.

According to the listing, the top floor of the 4,187-square-foot home has a “resort-like primary bedroom,” offering a “tranquil retreat.”

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

surrey home

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

The listing also refers to the property as an “architectural masterpiece.”

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

Other touches include oversized windows, wide plank flooring, and a stunning kitchen. The large windows allow the space to be lit naturally while offering serene views of the nature surrounding the property.

surrey home

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

The property also features a huge yard and a beautiful back deck, which the listing displays, and is equipped with patio furniture.

surrey home

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

It has the look and feel of a luxury property in Vancouver for far under the price of a home in a neighbourhood like Point Grey.

Engel & Volkers Vancouver

The home is around a 10-minute drive from Crescent Beach.

Last week, Daily Hive Urbanized covered this property in Point Grey’s Golden Mile, another waterfront home. It ended up selling for $7,500,000 and features less space and fewer bedrooms and bathrooms.

If you are ever looking for a luxury home, listings like this highlight that you’ll get more bang for your buck in a city like Surrey than Vancouver.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop