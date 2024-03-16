5 study tips to help you finesse your finals

While the weather is warming up and Vancouver is inching closer and closer to summer, students still have the dreaded final season to face.

But don’t despair.

We’ve got your back with five tips to help you get your head down and study hard to ace those final exams before you jet set off somewhere warm and sunny.

Turn your phone off

Distraction is one of the worst things for studying. Everyone knows the drill. You get a notification on your phone and the next thing you know, you’re two hours deep into an Instagram dive. Eliminate the distraction. Either put your phone in another room, or turn it off completely. You’ll thank us later.

Timelapse yourself studying

Alternatively, if turning your phone off feels impossible, or you need it on standby, try put it out of commission. One trick is to film yourself studying and then timelapse the video later on. It may sound strange, but this prevents you from using it while studying and then also gives you a small video to watch and be proud of how hard you worked.

Use the minute-per-follower approach

Another tip is to use a social media based approach. This method means you count each follower you have on whatever platform you like as one minute of studying time, and you’re not allowed to break. One group called Academic Weapons UBC tried this approach and quickly blew up on Instagram, going from a 28-minute study sesh to a 24-hour one.

Buddy up

Studying can be very boring. So, why not make it more interesting and find a study buddy. Find someone who’s also working hard toward their exams and help quiz each other on the topics that may come up. There’s nothing like a little bit of community support to help empower you for finals.

Start early

This tip may seem obvious, but you’ll be surprised at how quickly time flies. Map out everything you need to cover before your exams and make sure you start going over the material a good amount of time before the final date. In other words, don’t leave it last minute. Cramming never works.

What other study tips do you use? Let us know in the comments below.