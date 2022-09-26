A woman walking downtown with friends this weekend was viciously attacked by another woman with a hammer, Vancouver police say.

The 33-year-old victim was walking with a group of friends on Seymour Street near Pender Street just after 6:15 pm on Sunday when the attacker suddenly came up from behind.

The suspect allegedly hit the woman over the head with a “small hammer” before others nearby intervened.

“The suspect did not know the victim and didn’t have any previous contact with the group,” Constable Jason Doucette said in a news release. “This random attack could have been much worse if bystanders hadn’t of helped out by sheltering the victim and calling 911.”

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police alerted the public about the attack on Monday afternoon and also said they’d arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the attack.

The woman was arrested nearby after assistance from witnesses, and officers recovered the weapon.

Shaundrea Janette Lynxleg has been charged with assault with a weapon and remains in custody.

BC’s online court records show a woman with the same name has previously been charged with assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000 over a January 2021 incident in North Vancouver.