Little dog in need of a haircut found all alone in North Vancouver

A little white dog was found all alone in North Vancouver and officials need help to reunite her with her owner.

The small white pup, who could be in need of a haircut, was found by police in Deep Cove.

“We found this dog while out on foot patrol in Deep Cove,” said North Vancouver RCMP in a tweet at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, May 23.

According to police, officers tried to find the owner using the car’s PA system but weren’t able to track them down.

You might also like: "This decision was incredibly difficult": Relic Entertainment lays off over 100 employees

Canadians now have the highest household debt levels in the G7: CMHC

Busy commuter route in Surrey shut down after car slams into power pole

If this is your dog or you recognize her, you can call the District of North Vancouver Animal Service at 604-990-3711 to claim the dog.

We found this dog while out on foot patrol in Deep Cove. Attempts to locate the owner using our PA system in our police car have been unsuccessful. If this is your dog, please call @NVanDistrict animal control at 604-990-3711 to claim her. pic.twitter.com/1JzqPthpF5 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 23, 2023

The District of North Vancouver told Daily Hive that as of 10 am on Wednesday, May 24, the dog’s owner had not come forward. Officials confirmed that the pup is a white Maltese that weighs around five or six pounds.

Do you recognize this little one?