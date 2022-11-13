Street closures planned downtown ahead of "helicopter operation" on Sunday

If you live right in the heart of Downtown Vancouver, don’t plan on sleeping in on Sunday. According to the city of Vancouver, a helicopter operation is scheduled between 9 am and 3 pm in the downtown area.

True Course Solutions, operating on behalf of Alberta Neon, have a permit from the city to transport large-scale LED signage for Canadian Western Bank.

They’ll be bringing the signage from Coal Harbour to the top of the CWB building at West Georgia Street and Thurlow Street.

Streets and sidewalks will be closed on parts of Thurlow Street (from Canada Place to West Georgia Street) and Georgia Street (from Thurlow Street to Burrard Street.) Vancouver Police will be onsite directing traffic, and there will be intermittent closures on the East/West streets intersecting Thurlow while the helicopter flies overhead.

They will be transporting four pieces of massive signage – the largest piece weighs 6,000 pounds – and they expect that eight flights will be required to bring four loads to and from their destination. Each flight takes about 10 to 15 minutes, weather permitting.

So, if you’re downtown on Sunday, follow detour signs and abide by “No Parking” signs in the area. Expect intermittent noise and plan for delays as street, sidewalk, and parking access is impacted.