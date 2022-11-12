NewsCrime

Police arrest man who disrupted Remembrance Day ceremony in BC (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Nov 12 2022, 5:56 pm
A Remembrance Day ceremony in BC’s capital was interrupted by a screaming man who was later arrested by police.

On Friday, November 11, people came together to honour those who gave their lives to uphold Canadian values at home and around the world in Victoria, BC.

According to Victoria Police, special duty officers at the ceremony at the BC Legislature arrested a man who briefly interrupted the service.

Video from VicNews reporter Hollie Ferguson shared a video of the incident on Twitter:

Two officers escorted the man, who can be seen pacing in the cenotaph area and screaming, out of the ceremonial area. Police say he began to fight with officers and was arrested.

“He was transported to cells and faces recommended charges of assaulting a police officer and mischief,” police said.

Police are now investigating and are looking for those with video footage of the incident to come forward.

The rest of the day’s events appeared to go smoothly, and the attendees were able to pay their respects to Canada’s veterans.

