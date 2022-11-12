Climate activists throw maple syrup on Emily Carr painting (VIDEO)

Activists threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting at the Vancouver Art Gallery this weekend in protest.

Demonstrators with Stop Fracking Around are calling for an immediate end to the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline on unceded Wet’suwet’en lands.

Climate Activists throw maple syrup and glue themselves to Emily Carr painting at the Vancouver Art Gallery pic.twitter.com/0cCtqCrGLT — Sarah Rose (@SarahRoseWords) November 12, 2022

On Saturday, November 12, climate activists squirted maple syrup all over Emily Carr’s “Stumps and Sky”.

One teenage demonstrator, Erin Fletcher, also glued herself to the frame of the painting. Her hope is to bring attention to the drilling under the Wedzinka River on Wet’suwet’en lands in Northern BC.

“We are in a climate emergency. We are taking this action following Remembrance Day to remind ourselves of the countless deaths that took place, and will continue to take place, due to the greed, corruption and incompetence of our leaders,” she said in a release. She’s prepared to be taken into Vancouver Police custody.

Their actions are party guided by World War 1 Canada Corps Commander Julian Byng’s sentiment that “in an emergency, the man who does something is sometimes wrong, but the man who does nothing is always wrong,” said Stop Fracking Around.

“When we go over two degrees Celsius increase in global average temperatures, we are looking at death and starvation at an unprecedented scale due to inaction on climate change,” said Fletcher.

“The Wet’suwet’en nation has made it very clear that they do not want this pipeline on their unceded lands. This is a question for all Canadians: what does reconciliation really mean to us if it is not reflected in our actions as a nation?”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Art Gallery and Vancouver Police Department for more information and will update this story.

More to come…