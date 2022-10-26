Top Halloween movies in Canada revealed in new Cineplex survey (VIDEOS)

A new survey is putting the spotlight on Canadians’ movie-going trends and habits and has found some similarities are brewing when it comes to picking a favourite Halloween flick.

Cineplex found across the coast, Canadians put wizarding hit Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, star-studded classic Beetlejuice, and the very quotable Hocus Pocus as their top choices.

“Hello, I want my book. Bonjour, je veux mon livre,” it’s even bilingual!

More than half of those surveyed say they love scary movies, and the majority of folks said they binge in the week leading up to Halloween; however, only about a quarter of respondents watch scary movies alone.

The survey found when it comes to Canadian regions, there are a few differences.

In BC, the third-favourite film was not Hocus Pocus (shocking!) but actually a three-way tie between stop-motion trailblazer The Nightmare Before Christmas, space flick Alien, and horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In Quebec, film lovers apparently don’t suffer from coulrophobia (a fear of clowns) as it was a tie between Beetlejuice and IT Chapter One. That opening scene…*shudders.*

When it comes to The Addams Family, people in Saskatchewan were big fans — placing it second after Beetlejuice.

Manitobans showed more love for The Nightmare Before Christmas and Harry Potter than their neighbours to the west, but Hocus Pocus took the top spot in that province.

Nova Scotians seemed to enjoy Beetlejuice and Hocus Pocus equally, as they tied for second, followed by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The 1996 film Scream was among the favourites in New Brunswick.