White Claw fans, we have some tasty news for you to sip on.
The fastest-selling hard seltzer brand in the country is adding a new flavour and variety pack just in time for the holiday season.
A new Blood Orange flavour, as well as a new variety pack, just launched across Canada in local retailers. This “bloody” new flavour arrives just in time for the spooky Halloween season.
The four different flavours included in this White Claw Surge Variety Pack are the newly released Blood Orange as well as Blackberry, Cranberry, and Natural Lime.
These seltzers are 7% alcohol and have one gram of carbs in each 355 mL can.
These Surge drinks are all made from seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and a hint of fruit flavour.
Visit the White Claw website for more information.