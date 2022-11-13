Police say stranger threatened senior in Vancouver with a knife and demanded money

Vancouver police say a 74-year-old woman is shaken up after she was threatened with a knife Friday night.
The senior was walking in the Strathcona neighbourhood around 5:30 pm to catch a bus when a stranger pushed her to the ground, police say.
The suspect threatened the woman with a knife as they demanded money, police add.
However, the suspect left without any cash after the victim screamed.
“Witnesses came to the victim’s aid after hearing her screams, and VPD officers searched the area, but the suspect has not yet been identified,” a release from police reads.
“The victim was shaken up, and has minor cuts and scrapes.”
Police describe the suspect as a male who is possibly a teen or in his early 20s. They say he has a medium build and was wearing a grey hoodie.
He was last seen in the area of Heatley Avenue, near Union and Prior Street.
If you were a witness or have dash-cam footage of the area around 5:30 pm Friday, you care urged to call Vancouver Police at 604-717-4022.