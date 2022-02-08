Senior stabbed in the face during violent Vancouver stranger attack

A 65 year old man had to be rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the face in downtown Vancouver on Monday night.

Vancouver police say a 30-year-old man was arrested early this morning in connection with the latest stranger attacks.

The violent crime spree began last night at around 8:30 pm and police say the suspect was moving around the downtown core and the West End with a knife.

The first incident took place near Emery Barnes Park, and it involved a 21-year-old man. The victim was approached by the suspect, who asked to borrow his vape pen. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, and tried to stab him.

Police say that the suspect then walked to a restaurant on Davie Street, where a 65-year-old man was stabbed in the face.

The suspect then turned his attention to a 25-year-old woman on Hornby Street.

Both victims were taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Officers flooded the area and located several people who had been assaulted and were in distress.

“VPD identified a suspect after collecting a significant amount of evidence from the crime scenes,” said VPD Sergeant Addison in a statement. “Just before 3 am this morning, officers located and arrested the suspect at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant.”

The man is currently in custody.

The VPD adds that the incidents were among a number of violent crimes reported to them on Monday night. Police are investigating a separate crime involving a man being stabbed in the chest in the Downtown Eastside, and after another man showed up to hospital with stab wounds to his shoulder.

Police don’t currently believe those incidents are connected to the stabbing spree in the downtown core.