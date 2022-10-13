Woman "sucker-punched" in yet another Vancouver stranger attack

The area where the attack took place (Google Maps)

Vancouver Police are hunting for a suspect after a woman was allegedly “sucker-punched” in yet another downtown stranger attack.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 6:30 pm. The 29-year-old victim, a woman, was walking near Cambie and Pender streets when a man approached her and “suddenly lashed out.”

Police say he punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground. Afterwards, the suspect was last seen running west on Dunsmuir Street.

“A number of people came to the victim’s aid and stayed with her until police arrived,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette in a statement.

“Our officers flooded the area to search for the suspect and locate evidence that will lead to his identity.”

According to the VPD, the suspect’s face was partially covered with a bandana. He was also wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe on the back and black pants and shoes.

The 29-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries that required medical attention.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the assault or who may have been in the area and might have dash-cam footage to call detectives at 604-717-2541.