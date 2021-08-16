Stranger slashes man's throat during "unprovoked attack" in Mt. Pleasant: VPD

A stranger slashed a man’s throat in broad daylight, in what police are describing as an “unprovoked attack” in Mt. Pleasant.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at approximately 3 pm. The victim, a 46-year-old Vancouver man, was near Quebec Street at East 10th Avenue.

“Someone approached from behind and cut his throat, then walked away,” Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says in a release.

Fortunately, several bystanders came to the victim’s aid. They called 9-1-1 and stayed with the 46-year-old until first responders arrived.

The victim suffered “significant cuts” to this neck and throat and was rushed to the hospital. He was released after receiving stitches and police say his physical injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Police add that the suspect, Jesse Attig, was arrested approximately one block south of Kingsgate Mall.

The 30-year-old was charged with attempted murder and remains in custody. Anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to the police is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2541.