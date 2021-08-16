Three Whitecaps Academy players assaulted in apparent “racially motivated attack”

“One player is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery following surgery,” the official team statement read .

Three Vancouver Whitecaps Academy players were assaulted while attending an outdoor gathering in what a team statement says “is believed to be a racially motivated attack” on Saturday.

The players’ names were not released by the team.

“One suspect was arrested at the time and the Burnaby RCMP are leading the investigation. The club will have no further comment on the incident,” the statement continued.

“Enough is enough. We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate. Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community.”

Burnaby RCMP did not directly publicly comment on the incident, though a statement was released about a police investigation on the same night.

According to the Burnaby RCMP, police were called to the area of Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue around 11:40 pm on Saturday night for reports of a stabbing.

They say they located the 17-year-old suspect with the assistance of a police dog, and they were taken into custody.

“It’s believed a group of people had been partying in the area, and a confrontation occurred between several people before the stabbing happened,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation and investigators are working to determine a motive. Evidence is being assessed to determine what charges may be considered.”

Police added that they believed the suspect and victim are not known to each other.

“We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible,” the team statement concludes.

Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment, and this story will be updated accordingly.