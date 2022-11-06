Man accused of stranger assaults re-arrested 24 hours after being released from jail

A 19-year-old man accused of three stranger assaults in Vancouver was re-arrested just 24 hours after he was released from jail.

On Friday, Vancouver police said the man accused of several high-profile incidents in the city in recent months was released under several strict conditions as he awaits trial.

Police said Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington “poses a risk of significant harm to public safety in relation to alleged unprovoked physical and sexual violence against strangers.”

He was released on bail and as a result, he had to adhere to several rules, including a ban from being in a specific West End area.

However, police say an officer near Burrard and Pender Street Saturday afternoon saw Flores-Bebington breaching one of his court-ordered bail conditions.

He was not allowed to be in the area by Thurlow Street to the west, Pender Street to the north, Homer Street to the east, and Pacific Boulevard to the south.

Flores-Bebington remains in custody until his next court date.

He’s been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was assaulted on an escalator at Granville SkyTrain Station on July 6.

He was also charged in another incident, which was reported to police the following day after a 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of West Broadway at Ash Street.

Several months later, Flores-Bebington was brought into police custody on October 2, after a woman was followed by a man into her building at Davie and Howe streets.

The woman was grabbed and thrown to the ground, but she was able to get up and flee to the street. A group of bystanders, six people in total, saw what was happening and tackled the suspect. They held him down until police arrived.

Flores-Bebington has been charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats in connection to the October incident.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

With files from Megan Devlin