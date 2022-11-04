Vancouver Police are warning the public that a man accused of several high-profile incidents in the city in recent months has been released from custody and is under several strict conditions as he awaits trial.

They’ve also released a photo of him to the public.

Police say 19-year-old Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington “poses a risk of significant harm to public safety in relation to alleged unprovoked physical and sexual violence against strangers.”

Police say he’s been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was assaulted on an escalator at Granville SkyTrain Station on July 6.

He was also charged in another incident, which was reported to police the following day after a 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of West Broadway at Ash Street.

Several months later, Flores-Bebington was brought into police custody on October 2, after a woman was followed by a man into her building at Davie and Howe streets.

The woman was grabbed and thrown to the ground, but she was able to get up and flee to the street. A group of bystanders, six people in total, saw what was happening and tackled the suspect. They held him down until police arrived.

Flores-Bebington has been charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats in connection to the October incident.

Flores-Bebington was released on bail and as a result, must adhere to several rules including a ban from being in a specific West End area.

“Not to be in the area bounded by Thurlow Street to the west, Pender Street to the north, Homer Street to the east, and Pacific Boulevard to the south,” VPD said Friday.

In addition, he must take all medications prescribed to him, and cannot possess or carry weapons. If the public sees him break any of these conditions, they are asked to call police and not approach.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

With files from Megan Devlin