The man who was arrested last week for allegedly following a Vancouver woman into her apartment lobby and attacking her has now been charged in connection with two other sexual assaults.

Vancouver police announced the new charges for 19-year-old Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington on Thursday. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman on an escalator at Granville SkyTrain Station on July 6, and of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman on West Broadway at Ash Street the following day.

Bebington was brought into police custody on October 2, after he allegedly followed a 29-year-old woman into her building at Davie and Howe streets.

The woman was grabbed and thrown to the ground, but she was able to get up and flee to the street.

You might also like: Police praise bystanders for stopping stranger attack in downtown Vancouver

Bebington allegedly ran after her, and that’s when bystanders tackled him and held him down until police arrived.

He’s been charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death in connection with that incident.