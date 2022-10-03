Vancouver police are praising a group of bystanders who stopped a stranger from attacking a woman in downtown Vancouver this weekend.

The 29-year-old woman had just entered her apartment building lobby near Davie and Howe Streets when a man followed after her.

The suspect grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground, and assaulted her, according to police.

The woman fought back and was able to get up and run away. She dashed out of the building, but the man followed her and tried to continue the attack.

But a group of bystanders, six people in total, saw what was happening and tackled the suspect. They held him down until police arrived.

“These witnesses jumped into action to help the victim as she was being attacked by a stranger,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “They are heroes, and they deserve full credit for their bravery. There is no question this victim could have suffered serious physical injuries had they not acted so decisively.”

The woman was traumatized by the incident but didn’t suffer serious physical injuries, police said.

Bryce Michael Flores-Bebington, 19, has been charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death in connection with the incident. He’s been released from custody, but police are investigating whether he could be connected to other unsolved attacks in the city.